50 Cent Trashes JAY-Z's 4:44: 'S--- Was Like Golf Course Music'

A version of this article first appeared on EW.com.

50 Cent thinks JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 is the perfect soundtrack for a day on the links.

The “How We Do” rapper on Wednesday weighed in on his peer’s first album in four years and disparagingly described it as “golf course music” and “Ivy League s—.”

I felt like I needed a pair of loafers 👞 on when I listen to jay shit. LOL🏌🏽golf any one !!! A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

“I listened to JAY’s s—, that 4:44,” 50 said in a video posted to Instagram. “I thought the s— was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the s—. But I’ma keep it 100: The s— was a little, the s— was too smart. I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s—, and tie a f—ing sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s—.”

50 Cent, who has never been shy about expressing his unvarnished opinions, went on to assert that an artist “can’t be the best rapper at 47” and to criticize JAY for taking shots at younger artists like Future on 4:44. “I ain’t gon’ hold you up,” he added. “Some of that s— was like golf course music.”

FROM COINAGE: Jay-Z and Beyoncé: All the Ways J and Bey Got Paid

While 4:44 wasn’t 50’s cup of tea, the album is off to a strong start and hit platinum in less than a week.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com