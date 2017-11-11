The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: 50 Cent

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14! Ahead of the big day, we’re counting down with a handful of hot Hollywood stars who earned spots in the pages of the issue.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Triple Threat, rapper/actor/producer 50 Cent, defines sexy as having confidence.

“I think a lot of a man’s confidence is connected to his accomplishments,” the 42-year-old Power star tells PEOPLE. “I don’t think men are as sexy as women are until we’re successful and it’s publicly noted. But if you can have the confidence to just be yourself … you’ll say things that make women laugh, know they like having you around because your energy is just good. It’s you being you versus you trying to be something.”

What also gives him confidence is being a father to his son, 5-year-old Sire.

“He’s the most important person in my life,” the rapper, né Curtis Jackson, explains. “He’s my motivation.”

