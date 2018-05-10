50 Cent Mocks Kanye West as He Ditches Instagram: 'l Could Be Saying Slavery Was a Choice'

Kanye West isn’t the only rapper making waves on Twitter anymore.

50 Cent took aim at the “Lift Yourself” hitmaker following his headline-making couple of weeks, during which West posted a tweet storm that included voicing support for President Donald Trump and participated in a string of controversial interviews.

“Look at the bright side, l could be saying slavery was a choice,” 50 Cent wrote after sharing several eyebrow-raising tweets about masturbating, referring to West’s contentious statement during a live stream interview with TMZ.

But the trolling didn’t stop there. 50 Cent later referred to himself as “so amazing” and “the best ever” before telling fans he was “going to bed hungry tonight because l don’t want you guys to call me fat, and l don’t want to get lipo,” a jab at West revealing he was addicted to opioids after undergoing liposuction

The “Candy Shop” rapper, 42, returned to Twitter — with a number of photos of his son at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in between tweets heckling West — after announcing that he was done with Instagram due to their censorship of his posts.

“I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter,” he captioned a photo of himself in a grey suit and holding a glass of wine. “They take s— down off my page without notifying me.”

HotNewHipHop.com reported that the photo-sharing app censored a screenshot of singer Teairra Mari’s sex tape, leaving a blacked-out post in its place. Mari seemed to confirm when she posted a note on her Instagram page.

“Recently, my social media was compromised by someone who I felt was deserving of my love and trust,” she wrote. “That person proved to be untrustworthy and posted footage of what in the moment was private and sacred.”

Mari concluded, “Revenge porn is a crime in California and I will be in pursuit of justice.”

Instagram’s terms of use state, “You may not post violent, nude, partially nude, discriminatory, unlawful, infringing, hateful, pornographic or sexually suggestive photos or other content via the Service.”

50 Cent wrote on Twitter Wednesday, “Yeah l think l like Twitter better then IG.”