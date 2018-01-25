50 Cent Forgot He Made Millions in the Bitcoin Frenzy: 'I'm So Proud of Me'

50 Cent lucked out with millions in the recent bitcoin boom, it has been revealed.

The rapper, who was discharged from bankruptcy a year ago, became the first artist in his genre to allow bitcoin payments in 2014.

His 2014 album, Animal Ambition, raked in around 700 bitcoins worth approximately $662 each.

The recent rise in bitcoin value now means each coin is worth almost $11,200, so 50 Cent has ‘cashed’ in approximately $7-8 million.

A little bitcoin anyone? LOL. l know l make you sick but excuse me…I’m getting to the bag 💰 #denofthieves pic.twitter.com/DCJu2thDr9 — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2018

50 Cent, otherwise known as Curtis James Jackson III, wrote on Instagram: “Not bad for a kid from South Side, I’m so proud of me.”

However, he also commented admitting that he’d forgotten he even owned the coins, and was only reminded of the cryptocurrency savings when TMZ pointed out the added value.

50 Cent (0.000046 BTC) posted on instagram about making millions of dollars in Bitcoin and forgetting about doing it https://t.co/fycFbwMaUZ pic.twitter.com/aD6VLj3zfS — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) January 23, 2018

The price volatility of bitcoin proved one of the biggest business stories of 2017, leading one company to create a sex toy that changes its intensity according to the value of the cryptocurrency.