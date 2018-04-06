Rapper 21 Savage Pays for Funeral of 3-Year-Old Shooting Victim

Rapper 21 Savage is covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old shooting victim in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, PEOPLE can confirm.

The artist is a family friend of T’Rhigi Diggs, who was killed on Easter after he was shot in the chest as his mother, Roshonda Craig, drove past a gas station. A source tells PEOPLE that the artist “didn’t want anybody stressing over arrangements for a funeral.”

Craig told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that the offer was touching and a weight off the family, adding that all are welcome to the funeral, which is set for noon on Saturday at Atlanta’s Israel Baptist Church.

Police are reportedly still trying to determine what led to the shooting. At present they theorize that the shooter may have been provoked by paintball guns and Diggs — who had just celebrated his 3rd birthday two days earlier — got caught in between.

“We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened,” Lt. Lonzy Robertson, the spokesman for DeKalb County police, told the AJC. “The gas station did get sprayed with paint balls about the same time.”

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Craig said her son was asleep when the attack took place.

“My baby was sleeping in the backseat when I saw the car come past,” she told the outlet. “I saw a paintball gun, but then I heard a real gun. When I heard the gunshot, my baby started crying. I didn’t know my baby was shot. I was thinking maybe he just woke up [and] the gunshot scared him.”

Authorities don’t feel Craig or Diggs were the targets, reports the AJC. “We believe they thought someone else was driving the car,” stated DeKalb police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell.

“Paintball wars” — which are intended to be a game and to encourage people to stop using real guns— have become increasingly popular in the Atlanta area, according to the AJC.

21 Savage has reportedly even been seen in YouTube videos about the fad. However, Campbell said police believe the shooting had nothing to do with the rapper.

On Tuesday, rapper 2 Chainz, who has a son around the same age as Diggs, took to Instagram to offer his condolences.

“I really don’t have many words concerning this matter which is really rare for me,” he wrote.

“This young king was killed inna drive by shooting yesterday in Decatur , frankly I’m just appalled man,” continued 2 Chainz. “This kid is around the same age as my son and my heart goes out to his family … we have to do better y’all … how you kill a 3 year old bru ????? How ??? I believe in protecting yourself but I don’t believe in reckless conduct like this I hate it 😢🙏🏿I pray for the fam.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been created for the family.

21 Savage has been responsible for a number of good deeds recently. In March he launched the 21 Savage Bank Account financial literacy campaign in partnership with Get Schooled in an effort to teach kids how to responsibly manage their money.