Missed the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here's Everything You Need to Know, in Photos

ASAHD KHALED WAS THE ABSOLUTE CUTEST GUEST

There was no way DJ Khaled would have co-hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards without giving the world a glimpse at his already-successful 1-year-old son Asahd, whom he referred to as a "legend" and "icon" minutes into the show.

Asahd also joined his dad on stage when he won the hip-hop song of the year award for "Wild Thoughts" — casually getting a lift from Diddy as well as a shout-out from DJ Khaled and round of applause from the audience.