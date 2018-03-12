Music
Missed the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Here's Everything You Need to Know, in Photos
Cardi B opens the show, Asahd Khaled makes an appearance and Taylor Swift debuts her “Delicate” music video
By Grace Gavilanes
CARDI B & G-EAZY KICKED OFF THE NIGHT
Co-host Hailey Baldwin deemed the Bronx native "my queen" — and we couldn't agree more. Cardi B brought down the house by belting out her hits, "Bodak Yellow," "Motorsport," "Finesse" and "No Limit" — with some help from G-Eazy — at the start of the show.
ASAHD KHALED WAS THE ABSOLUTE CUTEST GUEST
There was no way DJ Khaled would have co-hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards without giving the world a glimpse at his already-successful 1-year-old son Asahd, whom he referred to as a "legend" and "icon" minutes into the show.
Asahd also joined his dad on stage when he won the hip-hop song of the year award for "Wild Thoughts" — casually getting a lift from Diddy as well as a shout-out from DJ Khaled and round of applause from the audience.
PARIS HILTON'S DOG STOLE HEARTS
… and we have a feeling the heiress didn't mind. Hilton enlisted the help of her adorable (and slightly confused) pup Diamond Baby to present the cutest musician's pet award, which ended up going to Toulouse and his human, Ariana Grande.
CHANCE THE RAPPER TOOK HOME THE INNOVATOR AWARD
The Chicago native was honored with the iHeartRadio Music Award, which recognized his success as a streaming-only artist and his charitable contributions.
"I didn't invent independence in any way. I didn't innovate this idea," the rapper said in his acceptance speech, naming Nicki Minaj as one of the artists who has been instrumental in fighting for streaming rights. "I'm following behind a lot of people … thank you to all the artists before me and after me. This is for you guys."
A PARKLAND SHOOTING SURVIVOR SHARED AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE
Big Sean introduced Parkland, Florida shooting survivor and Stoneman Douglas High School student Alex
Moscou, who spoke of the March for Our Lives event, taking place in Washington, D.C. on March 24, which aims to end gun violence and mass shootings. "We're tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again," the sophomore said. "School is a place where we should feel safe, and if those elected won't do what's right to keep us safe, then we're going to be too loud for them to ignore."
Co-host Hailey Baldwin also showed her support for gun violence prevention by wearing a "Stoneman Douglas High" tee as her first outfit of the night.
EMINEM ADDED A NEW VERSE TO 'NOWHERE FAST'
During Eminem and Kehlani's performance of "Nowhere Fast," the rapper took it upon himself to address gun violence by elevating the duo's song with a new verse that slammed the NRA. "This whole country is going nuts/ And the NRA is in our way/ They're responsible for this whole production/ They hold the strings, they control the puppet," Eminem rapped.
TAYLOR SWIFT DEBUTED HER 'DELICATE' MUSIC VIDEO
She may not have been there to accept her award for artist of the year, but Swift did treat fans to something extra special: the world premiere of the music video for her Reputation single, "Delicate." In it, Swift becomes invisible to everyone she comes across, prompting the singer to dance barefoot through downtown L.A. before ultimately returning to her everyday life as one of the biggest celebrities in the world.
CARDI B WON BEST NEW ARTIST
Are you even surprised? Cardi B took home the iHeartRadio Music Award for best new artist, and the rapper thanked the people who helped her the most: her publicist, "my man" Offset, family and even took a moment to thank her haters. "They be downloading my stuff to talk crap about me but it benefits me!" she said with a laugh.
BON JOVI RECEIVED THE ICON AWARD
… and reminded the audience of their longstanding star power by performing their hits, "It's My Life" and "You Give Love a Bad Name" before accepting their award and thanking their fans. "Stay true to who you are and they will make you guys icons someday," said lead singer Jon Bon Jovi.
CAMILA CABELLO WON THE FIRST-EVER FANGIRLS AWARD
After Laverne Cox presented Cabello with the inaugural award, the "Havana" crooner shared inspiring words before leaving the stage with her trophy. "Where you come from doesn't determine where you're going," Cabello said, addressing her fans. "You can do anything you set your mind to."
