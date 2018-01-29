Cardi B Thanks Bruno Mars for Featuring Her on 'Finesse' by Offering Up Her Kidney: 'I Got You'

When “thank you” just doesn’t cut it.

Cardi B decided to show just how much Bruno Mars means to her by offering up her kidney — if he should ever need one, that is.

After their ’90s inspired performance of their collaboration “Finesse” at the 2018 Grammy Awards, the 25-year-old rapper thanked Mars for reinventing the song with her.

“I want to thank you Soo much ! I don’t even know how !” she captioned a shot of the performance on Instagram. “Maybe one day you’ll need a kidney 😂I got you 💪🏾”

The “Bodak Yellow” singer added, “Congrats on your Wins tonight you deserve I.T .You sing, dance play instrument, produce your videos S— you probably know how to build a house .You ARE AMAZING …and you gave me rythm [sic].”

Originally featured on Mars’ 24K Magic album, the song — co-written and produced by the Stereotypes — has a new jack-swing inspired beat and plenty of drums in the version with Cardi B. Of course, their performance brought the house down, and even included an extra verse from the rapper and a dance break to highlight Mars’ skills.

The music video also features In Living Color-inspired themes, with both stars in colorful gear and boasting paint brushes as they dance.

Mars, 32, racked up the major awards of the night, winning six gramophones including best R&B album, song of the year, record of the year, best R&B song and best R&B performance (“That’s What I Like”). He won every category in which he was nominated, and even beat out JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar for album of the year.

In his acceptance speech for album of the year, he also told a touching story about growing up in Hawaii and performing songs by Babyface, Jimmy Jan Lewis and Teddy Riley when he was 15, saying that the experience taught him how music brought everyone together.

“I remember seeing it first hand,” Mars recalled. “People dancing who had never met each other from two sides of the globe dancing with each other, toasting with each other, celebrating together. All I wanted to do with this album was that and those songs were written with nothing but joy and for one reason and for one reason only: love. That’s all I wanted to bring with this album. Hopefully I can feel that again and see everybody dancing and everybody moving.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.