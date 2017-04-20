The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Will Return to Los Angeles

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are making a much-anticipated return to the West Coast!

The award show will be broadcast from the Forum in Inglewood, California on Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts says the city “welcomes the return of the MTV VMAs to the number one concert venue in California, the Forum.”

In 2016, the MTV VMAs were held in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which saw the return of Britney Spears to the VMA stage for the first time in almost 10 years.

Rihanna opened the show and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, performing four times with a medley of her biggest hits including “Don’t Stop the Music,” “Only Girl (in the World),” “We Found Love” and “Where Have You Been.”

Kanye West also premiered the music video to “Fade,” which introduced the world to the dancing sensation Teyana Taylor.

Check in on the action Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.