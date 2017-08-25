The Cast of Murphy Brown: Where Are They Now?
11 Songs Inspired by Taylor Swift and Her Star-Studded Squad
They’re our modern-day muses
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
Updated
“Don’t Take the Money,” Bleachers (Lena Dunham)
In March 2017, Bleachers released their first song off of Gone Now. In a long Instagram caption, frontman Jack Antonoff elaborated on the inspiration behind “Don’t Take the Money,” sharing: “specifically in don’t take the money i’m taking about my relationship. verses go through the past, pre is an explosive fight and the chorus is that moment when you hit rock bottom and everything is clear. you know that feeling? when you've tried your best to destroy yourself and someone else but it's too strong to be destroyed? when you've tried to fling you [and] your partner out of an emotional window but you keep landing in heaven? that’s when it’s all clear."
“22,” Taylor Swift (Ashley Avignone, Dianna Agron, Claire Kislinger and Selena Gomez)
In true Swiftian fashion, the proof of the inspiration behind “22” is in the liner note: "ASHLEY DIANNA CLAIRE SELENA." As in, Avignone, Agron, Kislinger and Gomez.
"You Are in Love," Taylor Swift (Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff)
"I didn’t want to be creepy about it and be like, 'I wrote a song about your relationship,'" Swift joked to Jack Antonoff in an interview for MTV. "I was really emotional writing this song because I'm so happy for you guys, and you guys are like the benchmark of actual, true, real love, like it talks about in that song."
“Fifteen,” Taylor Swift (Abigail Anderson)
Swift gives a shoutout to longtime bestie Abigail Anderson in this Fearless track: "And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy / Who changed his mind / We both cried."
"Sorry" and "Mark My Words," Justin Bieber (Selena Gomez)
When Ellen DeGeneres asked Justin Bieber which of his Purpose songs are about Selena Gomez, the singer replied, "'Sorry,' a little bit, and 'Mark My Words.'"
“Sing,” Ed Sheeran (Ellie Goulding)
While Ed Sheeran never confirmed who "Sing" is about, he did tell Entertainment Weekly, "'Sing' was about someone the public may know. But no one knows who it was. I kept that really secret. She's aware as well, because I met one of her mates, and they were like, 'Oh, 'Sing' is about her, right?' There’s a couple on the next album.” However, fan speculation has it that Goulding inspired the track.
"Cara Delevingne," The Ninjas (Cara Delevingne)
It’s safe to be that the supermodel strongly influenced this song by Australian band The Ninjas. Back in 2015, she spoke about being a muse to The Music, saying, "It's the weirdest thing in the world! It's so sweet, holy f---. It's the highest form of flattery!"
"Paper Doll," John Mayer (Taylor Swift)
In an interview with Ronan Farrow, John Mayer discussed speculation that his song “Paper Doll” was inspired by Swift. "I put out a song called 'Paper Doll.' The song never got listened to as a song," he said. "It became a news story because of the lyrics. I’m not in the business of telling people what the song is about. I never said anything about it. And now I just go, 'Look, I can say the name Taylor Swift. She's an artist. I'm an artist. Everybody stop. Nobody's got an incurable cancer. We're rich people who get to live out our dreams. Let’s just stop it.'"
“Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon (Lily Aldridge)
“[This song also] came out from when I was healing from [my] shoulder injury … and away from everything out at my farmhouse,” Caleb Followill told Entertainment Weekly. "In that moment, I became more honest with myself and allowed myself to be vulnerable in my writing. No longer trying to be a tough guy and admitting I need the people around me — mainly referring to Lily [Aldridge, Followill’s wife] — to get through it all. I wrote it in one sitting, very late."
"Like I Would," Zayn (Gigi Hadid)
Okay, so Zayn never officially confirmed that GF Gigi Hadid inspired this song, but the day it dropped, he tweeted a stunning pic of the supermodel, along with the caption, "Saw your face and got inspired." We’ll take that as a "yes."
"My Way," Calvin Harris (Taylor Swift)
Harris is keeping pretty quiet on who exactly inspired “My Way,” but he did tell iHeartRadio, "[The] song's kind of about breaking out of a situation that you thought was a good thing. Then you're way more comfortable out of it. And it could be anything. It could be a job, or it could be a relationship. I had kind of the idea for the concept for a few years, but I didn't know how to work out how it sounded.” Of course, considering he parted ways with Taylor Swift a few months before the track dropped, fans speculate she might have influenced it.
