11 Songs Inspired by Taylor Swift and Her Star-Studded Squad

“Don’t Take the Money,” Bleachers (Lena Dunham)

In March 2017, Bleachers released their first song off of Gone Now. In a long Instagram caption, frontman Jack Antonoff elaborated on the inspiration behind “Don’t Take the Money,” sharing: “specifically in don’t take the money i’m taking about my relationship. verses go through the past, pre is an explosive fight and the chorus is that moment when you hit rock bottom and everything is clear. you know that feeling? when you've tried your best to destroy yourself and someone else but it's too strong to be destroyed? when you've tried to fling you [and] your partner out of an emotional window but you keep landing in heaven? that’s when it’s all clear."