Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband Prince Frederic von Anhalt will inherit her estate.

The late actress and socialite’s will has been revealed, and according to probate court documents obtained by PEOPLE, all of her assets have been consolidated into a trust of which von Anhalt, 74, is the sole trustee.

The documents also show the couple signed a prenuptial agreement in 1986, and that her daughter from a previous marriage, Francesca Hilton, who died in 2015, was originally named co-executor of the will, along with von Anhalt.

But the original will “is currently lost or missing,” according to the documents, and the explanation for its absence points to family between von Anhalt and Hilton. The documents state von Anhalt “believes [the will] was stolen by [Gabor’s] daughter, who had access and attempted to defraud third parties with a forged will.” The issue is now moot as Hilton is deceased and all assets will pass into the trust.

The trust itself remains private, meaning “we still don’t know how much she’s worth or who the money is going to” besides her husband, Irwin B. Feinberg, an expert on probate and trust litigation, tells PEOPLE.

“Von Anhalt is the trustee of the trust, so all of the assets, save some items of personal property that were dealt with in the will, are in the trust and are going to be distributed according to the terms of the trust, which no one knows because the trust is private. It’s not filed in court,” Feinberg explains.

However, the documents reveal that Gabor’s home, valued in the documents at $10,900,000, was transferred into the estate. According to Feinberg, this indicates Gabor was probably worth at least the purchase price of the house, although it remains unclear if the estate holds any debts.

“My understanding is that the house was not originally part of the trust, but it was intended to be. Therefore, it was moved into the trust by a court order, and then sold by the trust with the proceeds going back into the trust,” says Feinberg, who notes that this process is not uncommon in trust law.