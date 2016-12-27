Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt's Adopted Son Dies Just Days After Her Death

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt’s adopted son has died.

The Los Angeles coroner’s office confirms to PEOPLE that Oliver Prinz von Anhalt died on Dec. 25. TMZ first reported the news, with von Anhalt telling the website that Oliver died in a hospital following a motorcycle accident on Mulholland Drive.

The coroner’s office confirmed that Oliver was taken to the hospital on Dec. 18, the same day that Gabor died at the of 99. Von Anhalt told TMZ that he wasn’t aware Oliver had been in an accident and believed he was in Germany until the coroner informed him on Monday.

Oliver, a well-known socialite in L.A., was one of several adult men who bought their royal titles from von Anhalt through adoption. Von Anhalt, formerly known as Hans Georg Robert Lichtenberg, changed his own name after paying Princess Marie-Auguste of Anhalt to adopt him as an adult.

According to the Associated Press, von Anhalt acknowledged making millions of dollars by passing the family title to at least 10 other people. “If someone offers you $2 million, you do it,” von Anhalt reportedly said.

One of Oliver’s adopted brothers, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, paid his respects on social media, posting several tributes to a man he says was “my brother, my best friend, my soulmate.”

Oliver’s death comes just days after his adoptive mother’s, who died Dec. 18 at age 99. Plagued by health problems in her later years, including a lung infection, the amputation of her right leg and eventually chronic dementia, Gabor succumbed to a heart attack after spending the last five years on life support.