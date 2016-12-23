Zoey Deutch Talks 'America’s Sweetheart' Bryan Cranston and Keegan-Michael Key's Hilarious On-Set Antics

Zoey Deutch just can’t keep quiet about Bryan Cranston.

The actress, 22, gushed about her Why Him? costar on PEOPLE Now, calling the 60-year-old actor “America’s sweetheart.”

“I love him so much. I always have and if you — whoever is watching — don’t, your feelings don’t count,” the actress joked. “He’s the greatest man.”

Deutch stars alongside the seasoned actor in the comedy about an overprotective father who visits California with his family to meet his daughter’s rowdy boyfriend.

“I keep calling him America’s sweetheart,” she said. “People tell me … ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’ That’s not true when it comes to him. Like, meet Bryan Cranston.”

She added: “Bryan Cranston is the most humble, generous, thoughtful actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Deutch also had great things to say about working with the rest of the star-studded cast including James Franco, Megan Mullally and Keegan-Michael Key.

“It was a spectacular experience,” the 22-year-old said. “I feel very grateful.”

Why Him? is in theaters now.