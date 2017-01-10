Zoe Saldana Praises Meryl Streep’s ‘Very Moving’ Golden Globes Speech: ‘That Was Her Victory’

Add Zoe Saldana‘s name to the list of celebrities praising Meryl Streep for her impassioned acceptance speech at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening.

At the premiere for her new movie Live By Night on Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the 38-year-old actress had nothing but good things to say about Streep.

“As an American, I really appreciated the advice,” Saldana said. “She used the most powerful platform she had. Last night, in honor of all the celebrations that were being had, that was her victory, that was her advice, and as an American that was very moving.”

In Streep’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which she wrote herself, the three-time Oscar-winning actress focused on President-elect Donald Trump — though she never mentioned him by name. She spoke at length about an incident on the campaign trail when Trump appeared to mock a disabled reporter during a rally.

“It kind of broke my heart,” Streep said. ” saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie — it was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect,” she added. “Violence incites violence. When powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

The president-elect spoke briefly with The New York Times over the telephone following the award show, telling the paper he was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people” and referred to Streep as “a Hillary lover.”

Early Monday morning, he continued to blast Streep in a series of tweets, calling her one of the “most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and insisting that he wasn’t mocking a disabled reporter but was instead trying to imitate his alleged “groveling.”

Since then, celebrities have come out in force to support the actress, who has received threats from Trump supporters in response to her speech. George Takei, Billy Eichner, Elizabeth Banks, Viola Davis and George Clooney were among the celebrities on Monday who spoke out to back Streep’s heartfelt speech.