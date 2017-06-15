Nicole Kidman caused a stir earlier this year when she revealed for the first time that she was briefly engaged to rocker Lenny Kravitz back in the early 2000s.

Now, Kravitz’s daughter — and Kidman’s Big Little Lies costar — Zoë Kravitz is weighing in on the engagement coming to light, and opening up about what it was like almost having Kidman as a stepmom.

“I think she forgot that no one knew that,” Kravitz told The EDIT with a laugh. “I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

Kidman made the engagement public for the first time in another interview with The EDIT in February. Talking about working with Zoë, Kidman told the online magazine, “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Engagement rumors surrounded the stars’ romance in the early 2000s after Kidman’s divorce from Tom Cruise, and the Australian actress had previously admitted to being engaged between Cruise and her current husband Keith Urban.

“It just wasn’t right,” she told Vanity Fair in 2007 of the secret engagement, without revealing her former fiancé. “I wasn’t ready. We weren’t ready.”

However, the former couple remain pals. Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, hung out with Kravitz backstage at the 2016 CMT Music Awards. They all exchanged hugs and posed for a group photo.

As for Zoë’s love life, the actress is currently in a relationship with 29-year-old actor Karl Glusman. “We’re happy, he’s wonderful,” she said.