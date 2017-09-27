Zendaya Likes to Stay in ‘Like an Old Lady,’ Tease Her Spider-Man: Homecoming Costars

Zendaya certainly likes to keep busy, between promoting her upcoming film The Greatest Showman, and riding the success of her role as Mary Jane Watson in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. But according to her costars of the Marvel blockbuster, the 21-year-old actress is prone to laying low when not working.

Homecoming actors Laura Harrier and Jacob Batalon dished on their friend and costar to PEOPLE after speaking at a high school assembly in New York on Tuesday for an anti-bullying campaign.

“[Zendaya is] like an old lady,” Harrier, 27, tells PEOPLE. “She’s like an 80-year-old woman trapped in a 21-year-old body.”

The actress, who plays Peter Parker’s love interest in the film, adds that whenever she visits L.A. and tries to meet up with Zendaya, the rising star “stays home unless you make her come out.” “It’s like, ‘I’m in L.A. and I want to see you!’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, but then I have to leave my house. Come here!'”

Zendaya’s partying habits, or lack there-of, probably comes as no surprise to her fans.

When she turned 21 in early September, the actress did not ring in her birthday by taking advantage of reaching legal drinking age. Zendaya revealed in a blog post that she does not intend to start drinking, and instead dedicated her birthday to providing relief to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Working with actors like Zendaya and Tom Holland was new for Harrier and Batalon, as starring in Homecoming were both of their first roles in a big-budget production.

Batalon was surprised to learn that Zendaya is “cool just being a home body.” Holland surprised him as well, the 21-year-old actor shared with PEOPLE. While walking around set, Holland would sing, the actor says.

It’s no secret Holland loves to dance — he played the title role in a London run of Billy Elliot the Musical at age 12. But singing is something we haven’t seen from the actor.

“[Holland] sings quite a bit — I’m not saying it’s good!” Batalon tells PEOPLE. “He sings rock music, rap music, a lot of things I didn’t know he even knew.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available digitally and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD October 17.