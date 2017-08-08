Zendaya Denies Dating Tom Holland: ‘He’s Literally One of My Best Friends’

Zendaya is setting the record straight about her relationship with Tom Holland.

In Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood issue, the actress denied dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar.

“We are friends,” she told the magazine, rejecting rumors of romance. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

From the first time the duo met at their chemistry test for the movie, Zendaya, 20, says there was nothing but friendship vibes.

“He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug,” she said. “But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool.”

She also recalled towering over her costar and fearing that would make for an uncomfortable audition.

“I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me,” the actress said. “I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two “started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man.”

“They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Added an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Holland and Zendaya responded on Twitter, joking that they don’t have time for vacations — though neither denied the relationship.