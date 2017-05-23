Batman v Superman Director Zack Snyder Thanks Fans for Support after Daughter's Suicide

Zack Snyder took to Twitter Tuesday to thank his fans and friends for their support following the news that the Justice League director is stepping down from the project to deal with a family tragedy — his 20-year-old daughter Autumn’s suicide.

“I can’t express how much it means to Debbie and I and Autumn’s mother, Denise,” Snyder wrote, expressing his thanks for the outpouring of support he, his wife Debbie and the family have received. Autumn is his daughter from his first marriage to Denise Snyder.

Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn’s mother, Denise, at such a difficult time. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 23, 2017

The Batman v Superman director also Tweeted out links to two suicide prevention organizations — the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Jed Foundation — for anyone in need of help or emotional support.

To support or seek help, please know there are places such as https://t.co/LUw6woJElo and https://t.co/OW50Kobpzz that are doing great work. — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 23, 2017

Snyder revealed the painful news in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, along with his decision to step away from the film in order to spend time with his family in the wake of the tragedy. Snyder said he asked Avengers director Joss Whedon to come in and oversee the rest of the film.

“In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was way through it,” Snyder told THR. “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization …I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

Twitter has been flooded with messages of support and fan tributes to Snyder under the hashtag #wearewithzack and #wearewithzacksnyder.

Fan or not, i send love and prayers to the Synder family. ❤ #wearewithzack pic.twitter.com/05obnuHeV9 — Jesus Cryst (@RedNoseUser) May 23, 2017