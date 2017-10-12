Did Zachary Quinto Marry Longtime Boyfriend Miles McMillan?

Is Zachary Quinto a married man?

The Star Trek actor, 40, showed off a new piece of jewelry in an Instagram post on Wednesday — a silver band on his left ring finger!

Quinto is seen resting his hand on his chin as he cozies up to longtime love Miles McMillan.

“A laurel canyon kind of night,” he captioned the above shot.

In McMillan’s Instagram story, the model can be seen zooming in on Quinto’s hand to emphasize the new ring.

Quinto, 40, and McMillan, 28, were first spotted together in 2013 and made their relationship official later that year. In 2015, the two moved into a New York City apartment together.

McMillan is an accomplished model and painter. In 2016, he was named the Daily Front Row’s “Model of the Year” at the Fashion Media Awards.

The two aren’t shy about sharing their love for one another, often posting photos together on social media. In June, Quinto posted a romantic message for McMillan’s birthday on Instagram.

“I can’t stop thinking about how much you’ve evolved and expanded these past four years. How easily you’ve stepped into yourself with powerful intuition and confidence. Watching you grow is one of my greatest pleasures and learning from you is one of the greatest gifts,” he wrote, adding “I love you so much.”

Quinto came out as gay in 2011, after New York teenager Jamey Rodemeyer’s tragic suicide. The actor said he realized that hiding his own sexuality was doing nothing for the greater cause of hope and acceptance.

“In light of jamey’s death – it became clear to me in an instant that living a gay life without publicly acknowledging it – is simply not enough to make any significant contribution to the immense work that lies ahead on the road to complete equality,” Quinto wrote in a candid blog post.

“I believe in the power of intention to change the landscape of our society – and it is my intention to live an authentic life of compassion and integrity and action,” he continued. “Jamey rodemeyer’s life changed mine.”