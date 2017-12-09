The ’80s are making a comeback!

On Friday, Zac Efron joined forces with his The Greatest Showman costars Zendaya and Hugh Jackman to film a wig-centric skit with James Corden, presumably for The Late Late Show.

Teasing the still unaired sketch on Instagram, Efron, 30, was wearing a curly blonde wig with an oversized denim jacket and gray sweatpants while next to him castmate Zendaya, 21, struck a pose while wearing leg warmers, a leotard and teased hair.

Toward the edges of the photo, the TV host could also be seen squatting in the front row, showing off his striped tube socks and bright yellow sweatband. Elsewhere in the group, Jackman, 49, was all smiles in a bright blue hoodie and maroon pants.

“Fame. 12.14.17 #greatestshowman #thecordenshow” the Baywatch actor captioned the photograph, seemingly revealing that the inspiration for their costumes: the 1980 movie Fame.

Zendaya also shared the photo on her Instagram account, captioning the snap “Remember my name…FAAAAMMMEE.”

The movie stars were also spotted on Friday wearing outfits that closely resembled the characters they play in the upcoming musical film.

In the photos, both Jackman and Efron dressed up like circus ringleaders while the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress wore a candy pink wig with a ruffled purple leotard and matching cape. And even though Corden does not make an appearance in The Greatest Showman, he was also on hand and appeared to dress up as the bearded lady.

All the images from the Friday filming seem to suggest the group is starring in one of the Late Late Show‘s fun Crosswalk the Musical sketches.

Efron had previously revealed that out of all the on-screen kisses he’d ever been a part of, the one he shares with Zendaya in the upcoming movie might be his favorite.

While promoting the film, Zendaya was asked what it was like to lock lips. She revealed that every moment between the two characters was “incredibly special.”

“You’re into the moment! When you’re into a character, the whole time, they’re not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other,” she said. “So every moment, even if they’re just touching, is really, really, incredibly special. It’s not just another kiss. It’s different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters, and that’s their moment.”

Efron added, “This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever.”

“Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric,” he continued. “And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s that epic musical moment.”

The Greatest Showman opens on Dec. 20.