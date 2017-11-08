The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: Zac Efron

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14! Ahead of the big day, we’re counting down with a handful of hot Hollywood stars who earned spots in the pages of the issue.

First on the list is Zac Efron, 30, the Thrill Seeker. And the title is fitting: these days, he’s having a many adventures on-screen as he is off.

“I love finding projects that are a challenge, require commitment and have variety, too,” the actor, next seen in The Greatest Showman (Dec. 20) and The Disaster Artist (Dec. 1), tells PEOPLE. “When people leave the theater emotionally charged, I’m happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Zac Efron Talks ‘Baywatch’ at Miami Premiere: ‘We’ve Taken It & Upgraded It’

Outside of work, Efron has been finding his own emotional charge in adventures with younger brother Dylan, 25. The two came face-to-face with a grizzly bear on a climb to the top of the Continental Divide (as part of a partnership with Columbia Sportswear), and ahead of hitting his 30th birthday, Efron said he was ready to explore even more.

“I’m thinking about how much of the world is left to see, how much there is to do and how much is out there,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Luckily this is kind of an excuse for me to get outside even more and follow my dreams and see the rest of the world.”

Come back to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to find out who’s been crowned 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive!