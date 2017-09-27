Zac Efron Picks Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as His Dream Love Scene Partner: 'He's Perfect'

Zac Efron got Vogue’s 73 Questions treatment — and revealed some pretty amazing tidbits from his life.

The best one? Efron doesn’t hesitate when he names Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the person he’d like to have a love scene with.

After saying that the former wrestler was “absolutely amazing” to work with on Baywatch and adding that he’s “perfect,” Efron chooses Johnson for a logical reason: to “finish what we started.”

Efron is obviously referring to the memorable kiss the two shared in summer comedy; a follow-up sounds just as hilarious.

The interview also revealed that a young Efron kept a picture of supermodel Tyra Banks in his childhood bedroom. “She was in a purple bathing suit,” the actor laughingly recalls.

WATCH: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says Zac Efron Has 28 Abs

The Greatest Showman actor also says he’d most like to make a cameo in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Titanic is the movie that made him sad cry, and his go-to karaoke song is Vanilla Ice’s “Ice, Ice Baby.”

Two of the major highlights from the video are when Efron does a Christopher Walken impression and later opens up about his favorite High School Musical memory.

“The finale when the curtains close tears me up,” Efron says, adding that the series is full of favorite memories.