Zac Efron Cheers on His Brother Dylan at the Boston Marathon: 'With You from Here Until Forever'

Not even pouring rain could stop Zac Efron – or his brother.

The Baywatch star headed to Boston on Monday to cheer on his brother Dylan, 26, as he ran in the Boston Marathon.

“Dylan! What’s up buddy?” Zac yelled to his brother while taking video of his sibling’s impressive run. “Boston Marathon! Give your brother a hug!”

Cloaked in a poncho, Zac embraced Dylan as they met right after he crossed over the finish line. Later, Zac posted a video on Instagram about his brother’s inspiring journey.

“What’s the point of all the finish lines we cross in life if there’s no one there to celebrate with?” This used to get me down when I felt alone- There’s many reasons BTW❤😎🙏 – Ima be at every 🏁 with you from here until forever, Brother. Congrats @dylanefron #marathon #bostonstrong #bostonmarathon #letsgo.”

Clearly, Dylan was thrilled to have his brother there. After the race, he posted a photo of his own as he made it over Heartbreak Hill, an ascent between the 20 and 21-mile mark outside the city.

“First Boston marathon ✔ Cold, windy, rainy… but what a memorable day. @zacefron and @coourtking waiting for me at the finish was all the motivation I needed. This pic was taken at mi 18 right before heartbreak hill, thanks Jacqueline for the fuel and pick-me-up!

Dylan finished the 26.2-mile race with a Net Time of 02:57:50, and a Gun Time of 03:00:55. As for after the race, he later posted an Instagram story as he soaked in an ice bath.