Zac Efron and His Little Brother Get in Some Bonding Time on L.A. Bike Trip

Zac Efron shared a photo with quite the view — and we’re not just talking about the Los Angeles cityscape in the background.

The Baywatch star, 29, Instagrammed a sporty photo of himself and his younger – and equally genetically blessed – brother Dylan, 25, on a bike ride over the weekend, captioning the photo #SundayFunday.

By Monday, the handsome sibling’s photo already had over one million likes. From the shirtless photo Efron posted of himself and his brother back in 2015, to the two making PEOPLE’s list of Hollywood’s Sexiest Brothers, it’s not the first time the duo has come together in the limelight.

The brothers gave a public glimpse into their relationship growing up, when the elder Efron shared a poem titled “A Brotherly Thing” that Dylan had written about him in sixth grade. “If he lost me at a show, I’ll bet he would not care a bit,” the poem read. “He won’t even try to look, But my mom would throw a fit.”

Despite the typical sibling rivalry, the two are now closer than ever. “More and more, I’ve come to rely on my little brother to keep me grounded,” said Efron in 2016.