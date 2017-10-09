WATCH: Zac Efron and His Younger Brother Dylan Climb to the Top of the Continental Divide

The Efrons are back from an epic adventure.

In a new video in partnership with Columbia Sportswear, Zac Efron and his younger brother Dylan share memories from their latest trip to Glacier National Park in Montana as the brand’s newest gear testers.

Hitting the road in a van packed to the brim, the Efron brothers reminisce on their childhood.

“I grew up in a small town surrounded by wilderness, so for me the clearest way to reconnect with myself to find myself is through the wilderness,” says Zac. “We both get kinda cooped up in our lives.”

Zac, 29, and Dylan, 25, kick off their trip by visiting Lake McDonald and jumping into the water (and yes, Zac shows off his infamously rock-hard abs). “It was mind blowing,” says the star.

Moving onto bigger adventures, the brothers make it their goal to hike all the way up to the top of the Continental Divide.

“Literally, we climbed up the mountain,” says Zac, who hiked with Dylan from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. “We were the last ones out there. That’s the cool thing about traveling. Every journey … you might find something incredibly special out there. This was hard!”