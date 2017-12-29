Zac Efron says he’s lucky to be alive after he nearly collided with a bus during a bike ride with Hugh Jackman.

The actor appeared on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show along with Greatest Showman costars Hugh Jackman and Zendaya on a episode set to air New Year’s Eve. He revealed that things almost got deadly when he decided to work out with Jackman one morning in London.

“I cycled with him in London, but I’m not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous,” Efron, 30, told host Norton. “I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death.”

Efron joked that Jackman, 49, wasn’t that concerned. “Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, ‘You good? Let’s go,’ ” Efron said

WATCH: Hugh Jackman on the Seven-Year Fight to Make ‘The Greatest Showman’

The movie marks Efron’s return to a musical after starring in the wildly popular Disney Channel franchise High School Musical, but the actor wasn’t completely sold on the idea of putting on his dancing shoes again at first.

“Just for a minute I took a step back and thought about not doing it, but in my heart, I always wanted to find my way back to my musical roots and when I heard Hugh was playing the lead, I was like, ‘Hell yes!’ It’s a dream come true,” Efron admitted.

The Greatest Showman is in theaters now.