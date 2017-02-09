Move over, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone — there’s a new young couple singing and dancing their way through Los Angeles.

YouTube star Sam Tsui and singer-songwriter Megan Nicole teamed up for an amazing La La Land–inspired music video, complete with virtual-reality technology.

In the clip above, watch as a young valet (Tsui) and a waitress (Nicole) exercise their pipes and dancing shoes through some of L.A.’s most iconic neighborhoods, streets and parks, all on their way to catch the sunset over the ocean “on a view that’s tailor-made for two.”

RELATED: La La Land Leads! Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Musical Nabs Record-Tying 14 Oscar Nominations

And in a special twist, toggle the arrows on the YouTube video to get an incredible 360° view of all the sights and scenery.

The video was produced as part of YouTube Space LA‘s programming and for the YouTube VR app, available on Daydream View, Google’s VR headset.

Meanwhile, the real La La Land has continued its amazing run through awards season, most recently at the Directors Guild of America Awards. There, Damien Chazelle claimed the top prize, winning outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for the modern-day musical about two aspiring artists falling in love.

The honor comes after Stone picked up the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actress. The film also claimed top honors at the PGA Awards and a record-breaking seven Golden Globe wins, among other awards-season accolades. Not to mention, La La Land also received a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations and 11 BAFTA Award nominations.