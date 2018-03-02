12 of the Youngest Actors to Ever Nab Oscar Nominations

QUVENZHANÉ WALLIS

When Wallis was nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Hushpuppy in 2012's Beasts of the Southern Wild, she became the youngest-ever female actress to do so. First cast in the part when she was just 5 years old — she lied and said she was 6, the minimum age casting directors were looking at — Wallis was 9 years old by the time she received her Oscar nomination.