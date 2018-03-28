Young Avengers Fan Who Got Support from Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and More Dies at 11

Emilio Pachón got his final wish thanks to a few real-life superheroes.

The 11-year-old Avengers fan, who dreamed of meeting the actors behind his favorite Marvel characters, died on Wednesday. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream, who helped make Pachón’s wish come true in his final days, confirmed his death on Twitter.

“Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio’s simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles,” she wrote.

Twitterverse, young Emilio has lost his fight. Thank you to the thousands who pitched in so that he could hear from some of his heroes in his last days. You lit up his hospital room and blessed his family. Emilio's simple request launched an avalanche of goodness and miracles. https://t.co/lEM94eyEWE — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 28, 2018

Please pray for Emilio's loved ones as they now grieve his passing. He wrote a book last year, and all profits go to the foundation they started to help other families facing the same struggles. https://t.co/USPClyB30G See precious Emilio here: https://t.co/hYcdITWgHB https://t.co/lEM94eyEWE — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 28, 2018

Earlier this week, Bream put a message out on Twitter asking if any superhero actors would be willing to send a supportive message to Pachón, who she explained was terminally ill and a huge fan of The Avengers.

“Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying,” Bream first wrote. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds first came to the rescue just hours after Bream sent out her tweet. Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, and Don Cheadle followed soon after, with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actors Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennet also joining in.

On Wednesday, Bream shared links to a book Pachón wrote before his death and a video in which he and his family are featured.

“Please pray for Emilio’s loved ones as they now grieve his passing. He wrote a book last year, and all profits go to the foundation they started to help other families facing the same struggles,” she wrote.

She also noted that “any Avengers/Heroes who wanted to send messages can now direct them to” Pachón’s twin little brothers who, she said, “are big fans of yours too.”