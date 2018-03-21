You Have to See Margot Robbie's Hilarious Reaction When She is Surprised By Her (Hot!) Brother

Margot Robbie had a bit of a shock while promoting Peter Rabbit in Australia.

The actress, 27, was back in her homeland doing interviews for her latest movie when a familiar face sat down to ask her a few questions. Turns out, MTV Australia enlisted the help of her younger brother Cameron Robbie, 23, to surprise her — and got her hilarious reaction on camera.

The actress was calmly chatting with her costar Elizabeth Debicki when Cameron walked in and sat down in the interview chair.

“Oh my God! What are you doing?! What are you doing?! What is going on right now?!” Robbie says as Cameron introduces himself to Debicki, who remarks on how similar they look.

We surprised @margotrobbie with her brother @cameronrobbiee during an interview for the #PeterRabbit movie in Sydney! 😍😭😂 pic.twitter.com/HloTVNYysH — MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) March 19, 2018

Even as she’s still recovering from the shock, Robbie can’t help but be a proud big sister.

“This is crazy! You’re an interviewer on MTV!” Robbie says as Cameron starts asking the first question.

The two then launch into sibling banter, especially when Cameron asks about pranks in the movie. “I feel like you’ve got ammunition if we’re on the subject of pranks and I’m scared,” Robbie says.

And Cameron couldn’t help but get in a zinger aimed at his sister when he says he “noticed real life correlations” between Robbie and her “dimwitted” character, Flopsy. “Was that an intentional casting choice?” Cameron asks.

This isn’t the first time Cameron has jokingly taken aim at his superstar sister. He also gave her a hard time after losing the Oscar to Frances McDormand at this year’s show.

“Not good enough are ya #imstillmumsfavouriteiguess,” he wrote to his sister in an Instagram story, posted as he was watching the ceremony.

“Just kidding,” he said in a follow-up post. “I’m literally crying right here. Not a dry eye in the house.”

Cameron was more sincere elsewhere in his Instagram stories from the night, admitting he was “excited,” “proud” and “happy” for his sibling as she presented onstage with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.