Woody Harrelson Says Willie Nelson Convinced Him to Smoke Pot Again After a 2-Year Break

Peer pressure is real.

Woody Harrelson made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, where he opened up about what finally made him smoke pot again after quitting for several years.

“I quit for almost two years. No smoking, no vaping,” he said. “Every once in a while you’re going to have something edible. Let’s be real, I’m not a nun.”

But Harrelson said after running into Willie Nelson, who is known for his love of getting high, the temptation became harder than ever to resit.

“He was never comfortable with me quitting, it just bothered him,” he said. “I would always say, ‘Willie you know I’m not smoking,’ ” he continued. “He would always do the same thing like he was hearing it for the first time, ‘Oh really? Sorry!’ This happened like 500 times.”

Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson Ebet Roberts/Redferns

After playing a game of poker with the musician, the actor and longtime marijuana advocate said he finally caved.

“I was in a celebratory mood and he hands me that pin and I was just snatched and it was like ‘ah, f— it,’ ” he said. “I take a big draw of it and he says ‘Welcome home, son.’ ”

Harrelson has a decades-long history supporting the legalization of marijuana and has even served on the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

In April 2016, Harrelson was one of the first to apply to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Hawaii months after the state’s Department of Health approved the production of medical marijuana — though his request was denied.

Harrelson previously said he decided to quit smoking because it was keeping him from being “emotionally available.”

“I am a party animal,” he said in March 2017. “But on the other hand, I’m now extremely moderate, and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”