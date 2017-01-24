Woody Harrelson Jokes 'I Wouldn't Choose Me' as Han Solo's Mentor in Upcoming Star Wars Spin-Off Film

Woody Harrelson is gearing up to play the mentor to one of the most legendary smugglers in the galaxy — but he’s not so sure he’s the man for the job.

Asked about playing Han’s version of Obi Won, Harrelson jokingly told reporters at the Sundance Film Festival, “I wouldn’t choose me.” He also revealed he would begin filming in March.

The Edge of Seventeen star was confirmed to be joining the film earlier this month, but the actor finally gave credence to rumors he would play Han Solo’s mentor (a character named Garris Shrike in Star Wars lore) this weekend in an interview with Variety.

Speaking about Harrelson joining the cast, the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (best known for The Lego Movie and the 21 Jump Street films), released a statement saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody. His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.”

Harrelson will join Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, who has an unspecified role, as well as Atlanta star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Hail, Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich has the lead part of the galactic smuggler, and he was photographed by a fan having lunch with Harrison Ford.

The film doesn’t yet have a title but will focus on the early days of Solo’s adventures with Chewie and Lando, several years before he encountered Luke Skywalker and joined the galactic Rebellion.

It’s due in theaters sometime in 2018, although a specific date hasn’t been set.