Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke Explain Why Han Solo is the ‘Reluctant Hero’ of Our Time

Nigel Smith
May 24, 2018 10:51 AM

Han Solo is back in the spotlight in a major way thanks to Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The origin story sees the space cowboy made famous by Harrison Ford in the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens reinterpreted by rising star Alden Ehrenreich.

Watch the PeopleTV Special – Solo: A Star Wars Story  streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“There’s something about the renegade, lawless attitude that he has,” Solo star Woody Harrelson says of the iconic character in PEOPLE’s special issue, Star Wars: The Secrets of Solo (available for purchase now).

Costar Emilia Clarke adds, “He has humor, he has charm, he has wit.”

Solo director Ron Howard meanwhile says that Han Solo ” is in many ways on his own and yet there’s a desire to connect and be a part of something.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca

Solo: A Star Wars Story also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, who was played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy.

The film flies into theaters May 25.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now