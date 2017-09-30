Woody Allen's Adopted Son Claims Mia Farrow 'Brainwashed' Him and Was Physically Abusive: Report

Moses Farrow, the adopted son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, is claiming that his estranged mother was emotionally and physically abusive towards her children, and coached his sister Dylan to accuse their father of sexual abuse.

Moses, who has been supportive of Allen in the past in regards to sexual abuse allegations, made the new claims against Farrow in an interview with Eric Lax for his new book Start to Finish: Woody Allen and the Art of Moviemaking, according to an excerpt of the book obtained by the New York Times.

In 2014, Dylan – who is one of the star’s three children with Farrow – publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. (Farrow accused Allen of molesting Dylan in 1992 amid a custody battle but he was never charged with a crime relating to the alleged assault.) Allen adamantly denied Dylan’s claims at the time, and, again, after his son Ronan wrote a May 2016 column condemning the media for not asking his father about the allegations in The Hollywood Reporter.

In an excerpt of Lax’s book, the Times reports that Moses details a number of instances in which Farrow was allegedly emotionally and physically abusive towards her children.

“Now that I no longer live in fear of her rejection, I am free to share how she cultivated and brainwashed me,” Moses reportedly says.

RELATED: Woody Allen Opens Up About ‘Traumas’ in His Life

In response, Farrow said in a statement, “Moses has cut off his entire family including his ex-wife who was pregnant when he left. It’s heartbreaking and bewildering that he would make this up, perhaps to please Woody. We all miss and love him very much.”

After Dylan detailed abuse allegations against Allen to the Times in 2014, Moses to PEOPLE, “Of course Woody did not molest my sister. She loved him and looked forward to seeing him when he would visit. She never hid from him until our mother succeeded in creating the atmosphere of fear and hate towards him.”

Dylan answered at the time, “My mother never coached me. She never planted false memories in my brain. My memories are mine. I remember them. She was distraught when I told her. When I came forward with my story she was hoping against hope that I had made it up.”