Woody Allen's Sister Says His Daughter Dylan Farrow 'Capitalized' on the #MeToo Movement

As actors and film distributors distance themselves from Woody Allen amid reignited allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow, the director’s sister is standing by his side.

Letty Aronson, Allen’s longtime producing partner and younger sibling, claimed Farrow had “capitalized” on the #MeToo movement in an article published by The New York Times on Sunday.

“I do feel that it’s an escalation,” Aronson told the newspaper, adding that the campaign has been used for “ulterior motives.”

Farrow, 32, responded to the Times, “If Woody Allen and his surrogates’ response to this is that I’m capitalizing on a moment in which it is in vogue to carefully look at the facts, rather than rely on thin defenses from powerful men without question — a moment in which the truth is in fashion — I’d say they’re right.”

Farrow has stood by her allegations that Allen, her adoptive father, molested her in 1992 when she was 7 years old.

The 82-year-old director has repeatedly denied the allegations and has suggested instead that his ex-partner Mia Farrow taught their daughter to say that in order to win an ugly custody battle between the two.

Woody Allen and sister Letty Aronson Jim Spellman/WireImage

In the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood, several celebrities who worked with Allen in the past have recently denounced the director. Recent Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan expressed regret over working with Allen on his 2016 Amazon series Crisis in Six Scenes, while Colin Firth vowed to never work with the director again.

Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary for his upcoming film directed by Allen, A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up movement. And now the Times reports Amazon — the company that financed and was set to distribute the new film also starring Selena Gomez — may end it’s relationship with Allen and leave the movie without distribution.

Dylan Farrow Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

However, Aronson said that her brother was still editing A Rainy Day in New York in addition to working on a new screenplay. Of actors, she said, “I have no doubt that he’ll be able to find new talent.”

On top of the new film script, Aronson said Allen may also be working on a book and continues to play the clarinet on Monday nights at a New York City bar.

She said, “His life hasn’t changed.”