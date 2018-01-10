Woody Allen's Son Ronan Farrow Says 'Family Background' Helped Him Understand 'Abuse of Power'

Ronan Farrow is opening up about how his early family experience has galvanized him to take on abuse of power.

The journalist is featured on the latest cover of The Hollywood Reporter where he gives insight into his in-depth coverage of the Harvey Weinstein scandal for the New Yorker — and how having Woody Allen as his father has shaped his life.

“You see early in life with that kind of a family background the way in which the most powerful men in America wield power for good and for ill,” said Farrow, who is also actress Mia Farrow’s son. “And probably, yes, the family background made me someone who understood the abuse of power from an early age.”

Ronan Farrow and Woody Allen Jamie McCarthy/Getty; David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Allen has come under fire again after the wake of sexual harassment and abuse scandals against several prominent figures has racked Hollywood due to daughter Dylan Farrow’s claim that Allen molested her when she was 7. The director has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during Allen’s explosive 1992 split with Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was enough evidence for a criminal case. In 2014, Dylan detailed her allegations in a New York Times op-ed.

Farrow also addressed Allen’s continued prominence in Hollywood despite the allegation made by his sister and whether the director will be shunned like the other powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Woody Allen Is ‘Sad’ For All In Harvey Weinstein Scandal

“It’s not for me to say what Hollywood will or won’t do,” Farrow said. “I will say that in every industry there are still powerful men facing credible allegations of wrongdoing who continue to evade accountability. As empowering a moment as this moment is, there’s still a long way to go.”

Dylan spoke out publicly for the first time in 2014, prompting Allen to again adamantly deny the accusation. Farrow also penned a column for the Hollywood Reporter in 2016, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”