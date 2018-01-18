Woody Allen Responds to Dylan Farrow Interview Where She Claims 'He's Been Lying for So Long'

Woody Allen is responding to Dylan Farrow‘s first television interview, denying claims he molested his adopted daughter when she was 7-years-old.

In her first television interview about the allegations with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King, Farrow recounted what she claims happened while her adoptive mother Mia Farrow was out shopping for the day.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother’s toy train that was set up,” Dylan said on Thursday’s show. “And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted… As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts.”

She added, “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

Dylan said she told her mother about what allegedly happened, noting that she felt she had “done something wrong” by the actress’ upset reaction.

Although she was taken to a doctor, Dylan said the abuse didn’t end there. She claimed Allen would touch her, cuddle her and even ask her to get in bed with him when they were wearing just underwear.

King then played a video of Allen’s interview with 60 Minutes where the director denied the allegations and suggested his ex Mia coached Dylan in an effort to harm him during their “very bitter acrimonious custody fight.”

“He’s lying and he’s been lying for so long,” Dylan said after watching the video in tears. “And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I’m sorry.”

In 2014, Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Mia was awarded full custody of adopted children Dylan, Moses and biological son Satchel (who later changed his name to Ronan). A judge also barred Allen from any visitation with Dylan in the custody case, which had exploded after Allen’s affair with Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, then about 20, was revealed. Allen and Previn have now been married for more than 20 years.

Following the latest interview, Allen has again denied the alleged sexual abuse.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place,” the director said in a statement. “Instead, they found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup.”

“Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator. It seems to have worked – and, sadly, I’m sure Dylan truly believes what she says,” he continued. “But even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past. I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood. A slew of celebrities have since come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director.

On Monday, actor Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary for his upcoming film directed by Allen, A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up movement.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, stars in the comedy alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

In recent weeks, Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino have also denounced the director.

Dylan said she was not angry with actors who have chosen to work with her father but wants them to “acknowledge their complicity.”

She said, “I hope that, you know, especially since so many of them have been vocal advocates of this Me Too and Time’s Up movement that, um, they can acknowledge their complicity and maybe hold themselves accountable to how they have perpetuated this culture of – of silence in their industry.”