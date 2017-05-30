Twitter Explodes with Love for Wonder Woman's Empowering Message as Glowing Reviews Roll In

Wonder Woman doesn’t need an army of kick-ass Amazons to back her up — she’s already got Twitter behind her.

Ahead of the highly anticipated big-screen debut of the beloved superheroine on Friday, the Twitterverse is already afire as fans kick up a groundswell of support, calling out Wonder Woman‘s message of empowerment and marking the significance of the film’s opening.

Many are citing its arrival as a positive example for daughters and younger viewers. The groundswell comes as effusive reviews begin to roll in praising the film, directed by Patty Jenkins, for its “exhilarating” and “refreshing” take on the legendary character, and Gal Gadot‘s “revelatory” performance as the Amazon warrior.

In many ways, a lot is riding on this Wonder Woman movie. After years of false starts, comic-dom’s most celebrated female character is finally getting the solo movie she’s long deserved — in a milieu dominated by male superheroes and testosterone-fueled CGI extravaganzas.

Wonder Woman‘s precedents are pitiful at best: No female-led superhero movie has been a runaway hit — Supergirl (the 1984 version), Elektra, Barb Wire come to mind, while the promising Catwoman spin-off was a campy misfire that ultimately swept the 2005 Razzies (including a worst actress award for Halle Berry).

In fact, the two most memorable superheroines to grace movie screens over the last three decades didn’t even headline their own movies: Michelle Pfeiffer’s feral, ferocious Catwoman was the best thing about Batman Returns, while Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has been relegated to ensemble player in five films now.

Wonder Woman‘s prospects, on the other hand, are looking up. The film has already netted an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — higher than any other recent DC superhero movie. And although initial projections had the film hurtling toward a $65 million opening weekend, pundits are now adjusting that number to upwards of $90 million in the wake of critical kudos and surging momentum.

“For me it’s mind-blowing that this character has been around for 76 years and only now we get the opportunity to tell her origin story,” Gadot recently said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There’s so many beautiful things about her. She’s all about truth, and justice, and love, and compassion, and acceptance. And I think that now more than ever, these values are so relative. And we made sure to capture those messages in a very sweet way in the movie.”