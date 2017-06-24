Wonder Woman Set to Become the Highest-grossing Live-action Film Directed by a Woman

Wonder Woman is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues to pass box office milestones.

Patty Jenkins’ superhero epic officially crossed the $600 million mark worldwide on Thursday, and it should soon pass Phyllida Lloyd’s Mamma Mia! ($609.8 million) to become the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman, not accounting for inflation.

If Wonder Woman keeps it up as it enters its fourth weekend of release, it will also soon surpass Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s Kung Fu Panda 2 ($665.7 million worldwide) to become the highest-grossing film directly solely by a woman, period. (Frozen, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, holds the all-time record for a movie directed by a woman, with $1.3 billion worldwide.)

Domestically, Diana will soon top her DC cohort Superman, too: Wonder Woman has already raked in $289.2 million, while Man of Steel finished its entire theatrical run with a domestic total of $291 million. Wonder Woman‘s continued box office success is a testament to its positive word-of-mouth, and although Man of Steel earned a bigger domestic opening when it bowed in 2013 — $116.6 million as opposed to $103.3 million for Wonder Woman — Man of Steel saw a much steeper drop from week to week. As a result, it’s taken Wonder Woman less than a month to earn what Man of Steel did during its entire theatrical run.

Wonder Woman is out now.

