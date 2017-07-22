She's Back! Wonder Woman Sequel Confirmed at Comic-Con

Great Hera! Wonder Woman 2 is officially a go.

In some long-overdue news hailing from Comic-Con International on Saturday, Warner Bros. revealed a sequel to Wonder Woman is officially on its release schedule. Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Diana Prince in the sequel to the most profitable movie yet from the DC Extended Universe.

Gadot was inside Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center for the big reveal to promote Justice League, which will see Wonder Woman team up with fellow superheroes Batman (Ben Affleck), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Mamoa), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

A Wonder Woman sequel was inevitable. The film quickly surpassed its world-building predecessors Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad at the box office. With approximately $767.7 million worldwide since hitting theaters on June 2, Wonder Woman broke records for director Patty Jenkins, marking the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman.

Jenkins has also been teasing her ideas for a follow-up story ahead of the formal announcement.

FROM COINAGE: The Top 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

“The story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right,” she previously told EW. “She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America. It’s time.” The filmmaker added, “I realized that Wonder Woman 2 is its own great movie. I made Wonder Woman. Now I want to make Wonder Woman 2. It’s a beautiful story to tell, an important time to tell it and with people that I love.”

In addition to Wonder Woman 2, Warner Bros. revealed plans for Suicide Squad 2, The Batman, Justice League Dark, Batgirl (from Joss Whedon), Green Lantern Corps, and The Flash: Flashpoint. The studio also teased Aquaman with Momoa which James Wan will direct.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com