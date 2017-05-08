It's Here! Gal Gadot Rides into Battle in Final Wonder Woman Trailer

A version of this article previously appeared on EW.com.

Diana is shattering glass ceilings — and windows — in the new Wonder Woman trailer.

The final trailer for the upcoming blockbuster aired Sunday night during the MTV Movie & TV Awards, tracing Diana’s (Gal Gadot) path from young aspiring warrior to battle-ready soldier.

“Fighting does not make you a hero,” her mother Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) warns, but the young Amazon is eager to make her mark. She soon gets her chance when American soldier Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crash lands near her homeland of Themyscira and informs her about the war raging in the outside world.

The trailer also introduces the film’s big bad, the notorious Doctor Poison, who’s been using her noxious skills to wreak havoc during World War I. Also on hand are Robin Wright as Diana’s aunt Antiope, Lucy Davis as Etta Candy, and David Thewlis as the mysterious Sir Patrick.

Wonder Woman will hit theaters June 2.