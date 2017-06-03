Wonder Woman Is Everything You’ve Been Waiting For — See These Celebrity Reactions

Fans and celebrities alike are in love with Wonder Woman.

The film — starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright — received glowing reviews and caused a Twitterstorm praising its message of empowerment.

Many cited its arrival as a positive example for daughters and younger viewers. Oscar winner Viola Davis couldn’t wait to take her daughter, Genesis, to an early Thursday screening of the film.

Other celebrities also took to social media to share their love for the film. Lupita

Lupita Nyong’o posted a tribute on Instagram Friday, writing, “Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W.”

“It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen,” she continued. “Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing.”

Jessica Chastain also took to Instagram to encourage women to see it, hearkening to Beyoncé‘s feminist anthem “Formation,” writing, “#WONDERWOMAN Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation.”

Joss Whedon, who directed the Marvel film The Avengers, called it a “delight.”

Josh Gad, who starred in Beauty and the Beast, “couldn’t be prouder” of a film representing women and inspiring young girls.

The groundswell comes as effusive reviews begin to roll in praising the film, directed by Patty Jenkins, for its “exhilarating” and “refreshing” take on the legendary character, and Gal Gadot‘s “revelatory” performance as the Amazon warrior.

The film has already netted an impressive 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — higher than any other recent DC superhero movie. And although initial projections had the film hurtling toward a $65 million opening weekend, pundits are now adjusting that number to upwards of $90 million in the wake of critical kudos and surging momentum.

“For me, it’s mind-blowing that this character has been around for 76 years and only now we get the opportunity to tell her origin story,” Gadot recently said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There’s so many beautiful things about her. She’s all about truth, and justice, and love, and compassion, and acceptance. And I think that now more than ever, these values are so relative. And we made sure to capture those messages in a very sweet way in the movie.”