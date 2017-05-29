Sold Out Women-Only Screenings of Wonder Woman Spark Controversy

When it comes to Wonder Woman, a Texas-based theater chain is saying “no guys allowed” — and some people aren’t happy about it.

Movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse’s decision to host all-female screenings of the upcoming superhero film has been met with backlash, with some calling the move “sexist.”

“Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying ‘No Guys Allowed’ for one special night at the Alamo Ritz,” the theater said in an announcement for an Austin, Texas, showing that will benefit Planned Parenthood. “And we say ‘Women (and People Who Identify As Women) Only,’ we mean it. Everyone working at this screening — venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team — will be female.”

Critics quickly took to social media and deemed the screenings as discriminatory.

“Er, isn’t this kinda inherently sexist? Not to mention the fact that the legality is questionable given the Civil Rights Act…” said one Twitter user.

Another wrote, “If you had a guys only screening of Thor 3 there’d be an uproar and you know it.”

The theater chain, however, was undeterred. On top of cheekily responding to many of the comments on Facebook and Twitter, it added more women-only screening dates in other states.

“We heard your complaints have taken swift & decisive action,” the chain’s New York City location tweeted. “Another women-only # WonderWoman show on sale now!”

“We are very excited to present select, women-only WONDER WOMAN screenings at Alamo Drafthouse,” Morgan Hendrix, Alamo Drafthouse creative manager said in a statement to The Washington Post. “That providing an experience where women truly reign supreme has incurred the wrath of trolls only serves to deepen our belief that we’re doing something right.”

“As a result, we will be expanding this program across the country and inviting women everywhere to join us as we celebrate this iconic superheroine in our theaters,” she added.