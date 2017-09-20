Woman at Center of Kevin Hart Scandal Speaks Out at Press Conference: 'I Am Not an Extortionist'

The woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex-extortion scandal came forward at a press conference Wednesday with her high-power attorney, Lisa Bloom.

Actress and model Montia Sabbag appeared at her attorney’s offices to set the record straight about her relationship with the actor and comedian.

“I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings,” Sabbag said at the top of the press conference.

Bloom spoke for her client saying she was the victim of multiple felonies after being secretly taped in Hart’s Las Vegas hotel room “about a month ago.”

“Someone snuck into cameras into Kevin Hart’s hotel room,” Bloom said, adding that pictures were unknowingly taken and disseminated without her client’s consent.

“She is a victim of this criminal, we invite Mr. Hart join us,” Bloom continued. “To the criminal who did this, I say you belong in prison and we are going to find you.”

The attorney also denied reports of an investigation as her client had not been approached, she said. Bloom added that they will be meeting with law enforcement to explore their options.

The press conference comes after Hart revealed an alleged extortion attempt against him in an emotional apology video to his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, and his children.

In the video, posted to Instagram over the weekend, Hart claimed that there was someone who was trying to make “financial gain” from his misbehavior. Reports surfaced over the weekend that federal officials are investigating an alleged blackmail attempt that reportedly includes a “sexually provocative” video of Hart.

“I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did,” Hart admitted in his apology video.

TMZ previously reported that FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which is said to feature Hart getting close with Sabbag at a club and then in a bedroom.

A source told PEOPLE that the actor is struggling to keep his spirits up amid the allegations.

“Kevin’s not doing too well,” the source says.. “He’s really embarrassed that all of his personal business is out there for everyone to see.”

Hart and Parrish were spotted out for lunch on Tuesday, marking the first time they had been seen together since news of the alleged extortion broke.

