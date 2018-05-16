‘90s Heaven! See Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves' Meet Cute in First Trailer for Destination Wedding

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are together again!

The movie stars, who first starred together in 1992’s Dracula, are reuniting on screen for Destination Wedding — a comedy featuring an unlikely pair of socially awkward wedding guests. Director and writer Victor Levin tells PEOPLE he was just as excited as everyone else to get these two back together.

“As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both of them and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again,” Levin says. “And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story.”

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Robb Rosenfeld

Ryder’s Lindsay and Reeves’ Frank arrive at a destination wedding only to discover they’re the guests no one knows where to put, and are therefore stuck together. Though they hate each other at first, the pessimistic duo start to bond throughout the days-long affair.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Keanu Reeves Work With Sandra Bullock or Diane Keaton Again?!

The director says it was a treat to work with the two stars, who also share credits on 2006’s A Scanner Darkly and 2009’s The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

“Keanu and Winona are stars for a reason: they have huge talent and skill, and they work very hard,” Levin says. But they also keep it fun. They rehearsed their dialogue together, helped each other, made everybody laugh — they were delightful. They are the movie. It’s about their characters and the healing power of love and laughter.”

Destination Wedding hits theaters August 24.