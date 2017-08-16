Win a Chance to Get Drunk with Jennifer Lawrence by Donating to Fight Political Corruption!

Jennifer Lawrence has an amazing opportunity for anyone who enjoys fighting political corruption and getting drunk with celebrities at the same time.

The Oscar winner, 27, is teaming up with the fundraising site Omaze to raffle off a once in a lifetime chance at going on a wine tasting tour with the Passengers actress herself. And best of all, the proceeds go to to Represent.Us, an organization that fights political corruption.

With a donation of $10 or more, fans earn a chance at a free flight for two to California, a stay in a four-star hotel and the wine tasting picnic with Lawrence.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the actress recorded a hilarious promotional video for the raffle. “Hey, you. You want to help stop political corruption in America and drink a ton of wine?” she asks in the clip. “Well, you’ve come to the right video.”

After explaining the trip, Lawrence added, “It’ll be great. We’ll hang out, drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine, maybe we’ll call your ex, maybe we’ll call my ex. Who knows? The point is, we’ll have fun.”

She goes on to play a game of “Movie Review or Wine Review,” in which she had to guess if a handful of reviews apply to a bottle of wine or one of her films. In a curveball review, one critic referred to her film Joy as “full bodied.”

Lawrence has never shied away from speaking her mind on politics, and on Monday, she took to social media to share images of white supremacists marching in Charlottesville.

‘These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find. You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!’ she wrote on Facebook.