William H. Macy Shares a Tender Moment Dancing with His Daughter in Her Prom Dress

William H. Macy is putting his dancing skills to practice.

On Tuesday, Macy’s wife, Felicity Huffman, captured a touching moment of the actor sharing a dance with one of their daughters in her prom gown.

“The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤ @williamhmacy,” Huffman, 55, captioned the photo of Macy, 68, and his daughter, who was wearing a blue and lace strapless dress, dancing in what appears to be the living room of their home.

Back in 2014, Huffman shared that she and Macy, who are parents to daughters Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, love having teenagers.

“Getting into the car to come here, I suddenly realized we didn’t call a babysitter,” Huffman told PEOPLE at the time, explaining she had forgotten to do something before attending Showtime’s pre-Emmys party.

She added: “It’s a reflection of my parenting. I quickly taught them how to use the alarm system and was like, ‘Bye, sorry!’ ”

Luckily, the pair’s daughters were old enough to handle being alone. “Both my girls are in the beginning of their teenage years,” shared Huffman. “I have to say, I’m truly loving it.”

Along with loving raising their teenage daughters, the Hollywood power couple also enjoys encouraging one another’s success.

In January, Huffman stepped out with Macy to support his nomination at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“I am very calm and supportive, as are you, I have to say,” Huffman said to her husband on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

The Shameless star responded, “It’s always been that way with us. She’s never wanted anything for me but good things. I’m a lucky guy.”