Goodbye Christopher Robin Breakout Will Tilston on Landing Titular Role: 'All My Family Cried'

Landing the role of a lifetime is certainly something worth celebrating.

Will Tilston tells PEOPLE about the moment he found out he landed the role of the young titular character in Goodbye Christopher Robin — and it was quite an emotional occasion.

“All my family cried instantly,” he says. “I was at my Auntie’s house at that point and they had a pool so I jumped into it.”

The family-friendly drama revolves around author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson), his wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and his son Christopher Robin (Tilston), whose stuffed animals inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh during a difficult time following the first World War.

Before they know it, Pooh and his friends become an international sensation and later, some of the most valuable fictional characters of all time.

Tilston, 10, says he’s adjusting to life after landing the breakout role, admitting that his newfound fame still comes as a shock to him.

“I was walking home from school and this bus went along and I saw me,” he said, referring seeing a poster for the film on the side of the bus. “I’ve completed life now.”

Goodbye Christopher Robin hits theaters Oct. 13.