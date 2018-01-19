Will the 2018 SAG Awards Only Feature Female Presenters?

Are Hollywood’s leading ladies going to be completely in charge at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year? Sort of.

In December, it was revealed that all 13 acting categories would be presented by women in response to the #MeToo movement. The announcement arrived prior to the start of the Time’s Up movement, which had a strong showing at the Golden Globes. Additionally, Kristen Bell will serve as SAG’s first-ever host.

The Guild recently added some men to its slate of presenters — but the selected few will only be on hand to introduce clips from their nominated films in the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category.

Among the men are SAG nominees Jason Clarke of Mudbound, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, The Big Sick‘s Ray Romano and Kumail Nanjiani, and Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The Guild has also added female nominees Mary J. Blige, Holly Hunter, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Williams to its presenters roster.

As previously announced, the 13 winners of the night will be receiving their awards from a group of all-female presenters, including Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o and Emma Stone.

Morgan Freeman will be honored with the lifetime achievement award during the awards ceremony.