Will Smith is sending some friendly fire Justin Timberlake‘s way.

The Suicide Squad actor made his Instagram debut on Thursday, and received many welcomes by his celebrity friends, including Timberlake, 36, who jokingly gave Smith, 49, some tips on how and when to use #tbts.

Smith returned the joke with one of his own, warning the “SexyBack” singer about the dos and don’ts for Timberlake’s upcoming Super Bowl performance.

“JT! Thanks a lot man for the post, the brief education about Instagram, man, because this is my first day,” Smith said. “So, I’m appreciating the hookup.”

He continued, “But, man, I know what Throwback Thursday is, I ain’t been in a hole!”

“And I heard you were doing the Super Bowl, so I wanted to help you out. Just the things to avoid at the Super Bowl, like… just, avoid that,” he said, flashing his nipple on camera and laughing. “Avoid that.”

Smith added, “I’m stupid. You the man! I love you.”

The Bright actor was referring to Timberlake’s infamous Super Bowl XXXVIII performance in 2004, in which he performed with Janet Jackson. The two were performing “Rock Your Body” during the halftime show when Timberlake ripped off Jackson’s bodice and revealed her right breast.

The incident happened just as the former former boy bander sang the line, “I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song.”

“Nipplegate” was born, and Jackson bore the brunt of the criticism and fallout, and paid a $550,000 fine levied against CBS by the Federal Communication Commission, according to CNN.