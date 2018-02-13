Will Smith Proves to Fans He Can Actually Sing 'La Bamba' — in Spanish!

Will Smith proved his fans wrong on Monday when he shared a video of himself singing “La Bamba” in Spanish.

The Suicide Squad star, 49, shared a video of himself on Instagram inside of a car singing the classic 1958 song by Ritchie Valens.

“Some of y’all were roasting me in the comments for not knowing the words to La Bamba the other day…” Smith wrote in the caption.

The actor showed off his bilingual skills in the video, starting off by saying the same thing as his caption but in Spanish, “Mucha gente en los comentarios se burlaban de mi por que no conocia las palabras de ‘La Bamba.'”

Smith proved everyone wrong by proceeding to sing the lyrics, “Para bailar La Bamba, Para bailar La Bamba se necesita una boca de gracia.”

He continued, “Ay arriba, ay arriba! Por ti sere, por tie sere, por ti sere,” before singing, “Yo no soy marinero, yo no soy marinero, soy capitan, soy capitan, soy capitan.”

Smith’s singing comes after two days after he posted a video of himself attempting to sing to “La Bamba” as a group of school-aged children played the tune on musical instruments while he was in the Cayman Islands.

“PARA BAILAR LA BAMBAAA! (imagine that in my bad singing voice) Shoutout to Cayman Islands own Pandemix steel drum band!” he wrote in the caption.

Smith’s musical talent is legendary, having rapped the famous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song, and recently doing a parody of his son, Jaden’s, music video.